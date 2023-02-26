Ranking the Bengals 5 right tackle options from worst to best
4. Move Jonah Williams to RT
If the Bengals were able to acquire a better option on the other side of the o-line, they could cut Collins and move Jonah Williams over to the right side of the line. Williams is also coming off a difficult season but because the team picked up his fifth-year option last April, he isn't going anywhere this offseason unless Cincinnati is able to trade him.
Say the Bengals take the risk and sign Taylor Lewan. They'd then have to find a new home for Williams, who will be making $12 million in 2023 and won't let him sit on the bench with a salary that large. Right tackle is probably the best landing spot for him since left guard, center, and right guard are all set for now.
I don't see this happening but it's not out of the question by any means.
3. Draft a new RT
There aren't many great starting tackle options available late in the first round but maybe someone slides and Cincinnati is able to snatch one up (think Creed Humphrey to the Chiefs in 2021).
Anton Harrison and Darnell Wright are two names for Bengals fans to watch come draft weekend, as both guys can offer help at right tackle. Harrison is probably more of a project but Wright could potentially slide in and start early on.
Cincinnati hasn't been great at drafting offensive linemen so this idea is one that makes fans a little nervous. It might not be an immediate fix if they use the draft to address it and that's why it doesn't feel like a strong option.