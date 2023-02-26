Ranking the Bengals 5 right tackle options from worst to best
2. Stick with La'el Collins
The Bengals have time on their side when determining what to do with Collins (and it actually benefits them to cut him after June 1 because he'll save them more money at that point) so they can see how he's doing in recovery before making a decision on him. Sticking with Collins wouldn't be a popular choice amongst the fans but let's be real, the guy wasn't terrible.
Collins finished his first season as the Bengals right tackle with a 57.9 PFF grade but was decent in run-blocking with a 73.5. It was the pass protection that didn't go well for Collins and unfortunately for him, this team passes the ball a lot so he needs to be better there.
I wouldn't rule out the team keeping Collins and planning to start him at right tackle but it's only going to be if his rehab goes well. Otherwise, he's an easy cut candidate.
1. Sign a key free agent
The best option for Cincinnati is to sign a right tackle in free agency. By now, most of you know that I'm all aboard the Mike McGlinchey train but I will say that he is similar to Collins in the sense that he's a better run-blocker than he is a pass-blocker.
Some other free agents that the Bengals could home in on are Jawaan Taylor, Kelvin Beachum, Kaleb McGary, Cameron Fleming, and Jermaine Eluemunor. McGlinchey is going to cost the most out of this group, projected by PFF to earn a four-year deal worth $62 million.
The Bengals upgraded their offensive line last season but they didn't break the bank to do it so I could see them going for one of the more "cost-friendly" options here.
What do you think the team will do at right tackle in the offseason?