Ranking Bengals biggest needs in 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati has 10 picks this year. How should they use them?
After failing to qualify for postseason play for the first time since 2020 last season, the Cincinnati Bengals will be looking to author a bounce-back campaign in 2024, and their strategy for the upcoming '24 NFL Draft could potentially play a large part in that.
Barring a trade, the Bengals will enter the draft with a plethora of picks -- 10 to be exact. That's more than most teams, and it should provide Cincinnati an opportunity to improve in several key areas of need.
Speaking of areas of improvement, here's a look at the Bengals' biggest positional needs in this year's draft.
5. Tight end
The Bengals are set at tight end for the 2024 season, but Cincinnati's front office still has to keep one eye on the future. Mike Gesicki was a very solid addition, but he only signed a one-year deal, so there's no guarantee that he'll be in Cincinnati beyond next season.
The Bengals were also wise to re-sign both Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample, as both have shown some stuff and were relatively cheap. But, neither have established themselves as a No. 1 tight end option. If Gesicki leaves next offseason, the Bengals would be back at square one. It would be wise to have a back-up plan in place, especially considering how important the position is in Cincinnati's offense.
Cincinnati probably won't select a tight end early on, but four out of its 10 picks come in the final two rounds, so that could be prime territory for a tight end selection.