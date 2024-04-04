Ranking Bengals biggest needs in 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati has 10 picks this year. How should they use them?
4. Cornerback
Cincinnati addressed the safety position in a major way in free agency by signing Vonn Bell and Geno Stone. The secondary should be improved as a result. but the Bengals could still use some help at cornerback.
D.J. Turner showed some potential as a rookie, and the same could be said about Cam Taylor-Britt over his first two seasons. But, neither has clearly established themselves as a top lockdown corner. Plus, the roster is pretty thin behind them. Adding another high potential player on the outside would be wise.
3. Wide receiver
The Bengals have one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL in Ja'Marr Chase, and they're widely expected to lock him up with an extension in the near future. After that though, there's a lot of uncertainty at the position. Veteran Tyler Boyd is a free agent and likely to land elsewhere, and Tee Higgins' future in Cincinnati remains a question mark following his trade request.
Even if the Bengals hang on to Higgins for next season, there's a real chance he won't be back after that. So, Cincinnati needs to be proactive in addressing the position. Some of the best prospects at the position could still be available when the Bengals make their first pick at No. 18. Or, if they don't want to take a receiver that high, they could still look to find some value at the position in the later rounds.