Ranking Bengals biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
4. Tee Higgins
In the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Tee Higgins out of Clemson and weren't disappointed with their decision. Aside from an injury-filled 2023 season, Higgins has gone over the 1,000-yard mark (or was close to it) every year of his young career.
Considering that the Bengals spent the first pick of the second round on Higgins and he's gone to essentially be a second WR1 for them during his time in the Queen City, Higgins is definitely a draft gem. Let's hope he can remain in Cincinnati long-term.
3. Evan McPherson
Remember how I said that Bengals fans would have been more pained by Jake Elliott's departure had they not found a kicker of their own? Evan McPherson was that kicker. With a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft, the Bengals selected McPherson out of Florida and he made his presence known immediately during his rookie season, kicking the game-winner in overtime in the first game of the regular season.
McPherson really cemented his legacy when he kicked the game-winner in both the AFC Divisional Round and the AFC Championship Game during the 2022 playoffs. He's had at least an 82% field goal percentage every single year he's been in the NFL.