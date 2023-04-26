Ranking every Bengals first-round pick of the Zac Taylor era
Zac Taylor took over as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 offseason. During that time, he's overseen four first-round picks.
Taylor's first two years as the head coach of the Bengals didn't go well but that all changed in 2021. The Bengals shocked the world by winning their division and making it all the way to the Super Bowl. A lot of people felt they overachieved and they debunked that theory by reaching the AFC title game in the 2022 season.
Taylor's job is now as safe as it's ever been but let's take a look at the four first-round picks under his leadership and rank them from worst to first.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
4. Dax Hill
Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years, the Bengals spent the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Dax Hill. It was a little bit of a surprise pick since the team hadn't been linked to him a ton but the writing was on the wall with this selection -- Jessie Bates wasn't in Cincinnati's future plans.
Hill didn't play much in 2022 but we should get to see the Michigan product in action more in the 2023 season. Bates signed with the Falcons in the offseason so the Bengals properly prepared for losing him.
There's absolutely room for Hill to move out of the bottom spot but the truth is that we didn't see much of him at all during his rookie season. The other three guys taken in the first round under Taylor's tutelage have had much more playing time so that's why Hill is here.