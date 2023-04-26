Ranking every Bengals first-round pick of the Zac Taylor era
3. Jonah Williams
The first draft pick made in the Zac Taylor era was Jonah Williams, an offensive lineman out of Alabama. Williams went off the board 11th overall and right off the bat, it felt as though he'd fit more as a guard rather than a tackle.
Williams ended up missing his entire rookie year due to injury so he didn't take his first regular-season snap until the 2020 season where he played left tackle. He missed six games in year two so the 2021 season was massive for him and he delivered.
Not only was Williams fully healthy during his third year as a pro but he played well for the most part, finishing the season with a 77.1 overall grade from PFF. This led to him getting his fifth-year option picked up by the team in a move that they'd go on to regret.
Williams took a step back in 2022, grading out at 61.2 overall and allowing the most sacks in the league. He was injured in the Wild Card game and missed the final two games of the playoffs. After the Bengals decided they weren't content with having Williams at left tackle for another year, they signed Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency and that led to Williams demanding a trade.
Williams could end up being the worst first-round pick of Taylor's tenure but since we didn't see Hill play much and Williams had one good year, he lands here.