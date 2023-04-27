Ranking every Bengals second-round pick of the Zac Taylor era
3. Drew Sample
It was a bit of a surprise when the Bengals opted to draft Washington tight end Drew Sample with their second-round pick in 2019. It was only the second draft pick of the Zac Taylor era and it hasn't been a very good pick in the grand scheme of things.
While Sample has been decent as a blocker, that's not exactly what fans are expecting from a tight end drafted in the second round. Fans probably should have seen the lack of production coming considering Sample's lack of receiving yards during his college days.
The only notable year Sample has had as a pass-catcher for the Bengals was in 2020 when C.J. Uzomah missed all but two games of the season. Sample finished the season with 40 catches for 349 yards and a touchdown.
That ended up being all Sample would contribute as a receiver. He had under 100 yards in 2021 and missed most of 2022 due to injuries. The team re-signed him late this offseason so he'll be back for a fifth year.
Sample wasn't a great pick but had he been a fourth pick or later, fans wouldn't have the hatred for him that they seem to. He's a good blocker, so at least there's that.