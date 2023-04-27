Ranking every Bengals second-round pick of the Zac Taylor era
2. Cam Taylor-Britt
With their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Cam Taylor-Britt out of Nebraska. Despite missing the first half of the regular season, Taylor-Britt worked his way into the "successful second-round picks" category with an impressive back half of the season and prolific postseason performance.
The Nebraska product received a PFF grade of 79.6 for his performance in the playoffs and showed that he could be relied on in the big moments and on the brightest stages. What he did in the playoffs was huge considering he was a rookie going up against the best offenses in the league.
Taylor-Britt might have only put together one solid season so far but he's already proven himself to be a better draft pick than Jackson Carman and Drew Sample so that's why he gets to be in the two spot. Unless he has a terrible 2023 campaign and the 2023 second-rounder balls out, he'll likely remain in this spot following the season.