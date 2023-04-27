Ranking every Bengals second-round pick of the Zac Taylor era
1. Tee Higgins
Without a doubt, the best second-round pick by the Bengals since Zac Taylor took over is Tee Higgins, who they nabbed in the 2020 NFL Draft. Joe Burrow joined the team in the first round that year so the Bengals naturally knew they needed to give him a baller wideout to throw the ball to.
Higgins was that guy and immediately exploded onto the scene as a rookie. Higgins finished with over 900 yards receiving and six touchdowns during his rookie season and it's not unfathomable to think that had Burrow not missed time due to injury that Higgins would have had over 1,000 yards.
In year two, Higgins showed that he could be a WR1 on most other teams, tallying 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. He also put up solid numbers in 2022 with 1,029 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.
What Higgins provides the Bengals with is a second WR1 rather than a true WR2. He's explosive, dynamic, and with him and Ja'Marr Chase both on the field, it's nearly impossible to slow the Bengals offense down.