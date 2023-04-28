Ranking every Bengals third-round pick of the Zac Taylor era
2. Germaine Pratt
Ranking No. 1 and 2 was difficult but I ultimately went with Pratt in the second spot because it took until this past year for him to really come into his own. With that said, Pratt became a household name in the 2022 season.
The third-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft got off to a slow start so this past year was critical for him and boy did he show up! The NC State product finished the year with 99 tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.
It felt like whenever the Bengals needed a big-time play to help them win the game, Pratt came through. A lot of people will remember that forced fumble he had against the Patriots to help the Bengals pull out a win despite the offense not being able to move the ball in the second half.
Pratt's efforts in the 2022 season earned him a three-year contract with the Bengals where he's set to earn $20.25 million.