Ranking every offensive position group in AFC North
Wide Receiver
- Bengals
- Steelers
- Ravens
- Browns
With Chase, Boyd, and Higgins, the Bengals spout the best trio in the league and have solid depth with Charlie Jones and Trenton Irwin. There’s not much to say here, this core is young and elite.
Although without a true number 1 receiver, Donate Johnson and George Pickens are stellar number 2’s. Pickens may step up and become the feature of this offense, but this pair is a good one. The next man up is Allen Robinson who is coming off of a down year with the Rams, going for 339 yards and three touchdowns. The depth behind them is murky, but this trio is very sound.
The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency after he missed this past season due to an ACL injury. He is joined by a recovering Rashod Bateman and newcomer from Boston College, Zay Flowers.
This trio is the murkiest in the division as Beckham may be washed, Bateman may get reinjured, and Flowers is undersized. The Ravens have been poor when it comes to developing wide receivers in recent memory, so Flowers is a big question mark, but Duvernay and Agholor provide much-needed depth at the position.
The Browns got Amari Cooper for dirt cheap last season, and it paid off. With Jacoby Brissett as his quarterback for the majority of the season, Cooper finished with 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns, including a stellar 14.9 yards per reception.
The Browns sent the Jets a second-round pick to acquire underutilized receiver Elijah Moore who helps complement Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper. This unit is solid but does not turn any heads.