Ranking every offensive position group in AFC North
Tight End
- Ravens
- Steelers
- Browns
- Bengals
Mark Andrews is the second-best tight end in the league, and incredibly difficult for cornerbacks and safeties to tackle. He’s joined by Isaiah Likely who is looking to make a bigger impact in his sophomore year campaign. There is not much to say here, as the Ravens' tight ends are the best in the division.
The Steelers found a Day 2 gem in Pat Freiermuth from Penn State who has gone for 1,229 yards and nine touchdowns since being drafted two seasons ago. Rookie third-rounder Darnell Washington has the potential to be a monster in run-blocking and eat into Freiermuth’s targets. These two will be stellar for years to come.
David Njoku had a bit of a break-out season, hauling in 628 yards and four touchdowns this past year. He is backed up by Harrison Bryant who has shown consistency when targeted. These players may not be household names, but they have given stability to the position group, and have room to continue developing.
The Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr. after back to back seasons of their tight end breaking out on a prove-it deal and signing with another team. History has a way of repeating itself, and if Swervin Irv can stay healthy, he could hit the 500 yard mark with a handful of touchdowns.
Drew Sample is the TE2, but he is primarily used as a blocker. This is the weakest position group on the Bengals roster. However, they chose to roll the dice with Smith Jr. instead of drafting Michael Mayer or another premier tight end in round 1.