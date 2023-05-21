Ranking every offensive position group in AFC North
Running Back
- Browns
- Steelers
- Bengals
- Ravens
At 27 years old, Nick Chubb has achieved four Pro Bowl nods in five seasons. While splitting carries with Kareem Hunt, Chubb had an electric 2022-23 season, rushing for 1,525 yards, the third-highest in the league. He notched 12 touchdowns as well.
The only season he did not hit the 1,000-yard mark was his rookie season in 2018 in which he fell just 4 yards short. The Browns let Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson walk, believing in Chubb and rising sophomore Jerome Ford. They run behind one of the best offensive lines in the league, making this duo deadly.
Although his numbers are slightly padded to the sheer volume he has, Najee Harris has hit the 1,000-yard mark each of his two seasons in the league. He did battle a sophomore slump, receiving 238 fewer yards, but he lined up behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league.
Harris received the fifth-highest carries in the league, but only rushed for the 13th-highest total yards. Harris is a volume back, but he has shown an ability to receive and run between the tackles, solidifying himself as an above-average running back.
Joe Mixon battled injury and had a major down year, rushing for 390 fewer yards than he did the previous season. The departure of Samaje Perine in free agency hurts the team’s depth, but the front office invested a fifth-round pick in Chase Brown, an experienced back from the University of Illinois. If Mixon can stay healthy and keep a spark, he has the ability to jump Harris and possibly Chubb.
J.K. Dobbins has the technical abilities to be one of the premier running backs in the league but has only played in 23 games in three seasons. The Ravens have given him chances to succeed, but he has simply been unable to stay on the field. He has shown immense flashes and upside when called upon, but just has not been healthy enough to make a substantial impact.
Dobbins led the entire NFL in yards-per-carry with a stunning 6.0 during his rookie season, but he needs to stay on the field more. The number 2 man is 2018 UDFA Gud Edwards who has shown consistency, but should not be the go-to running back.
I suppose we should consider Lamar Jackson in this category as he does eat up snaps for these two players, but he too struggles with injuries. The message here: stay healthy!