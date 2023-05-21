Ranking every offensive position group in AFC North
Offensive Line
- Browns
- Bengals
- Ravens
- Steelers
There is not much to say here against the Browns. They have one of the most elite units in the league in both run-blocking and pass-protection.
The Bengals spouted one of the league’s worst offensive lines for numerous years, but they rebuilt their o-line last season and bolstered it this year as well. They obtained Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency this year and La’el Collins last year.
Collins is recovering from injury and the ninth overall pick in 2019, Jonah Williams, will plug in for him at right tackle until healthy. With another preseason under this o-line’s belt, they should have increased cohesion come Week 1.
The Ravens drafted center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round of the 2022 draft to join sixth overall pick in 2016, Ronnie Stanley. Ben Cleveland and Kevin Zeitler represent the young buck and the grizzled veteran in the offensive trenches, both being more than stable at what they do.
Thirty-two-year-old right tackle Morgan Moses proved to be a stellar signing last year as he earned a very respectable 78.1 on Pro Football Focus. Zeitler and Moses are both on the wrong side of 30, but with younger players such as Linderbaum and Cleveland, this offensive line is in good hands. If the Bengals' o-line struggles early again, this Ravens unit can coast past them with ease.
The Steelers traded up to 14th overall this past draft to take Georgia Bulldog Broderick Jones. Although appearing good on paper with no offensive lineman registering a Pro Football Focus grade below 60, this Steelers group may not gel Week 1.
Broderick Jones and huge free agent acquisition Isaac Seumalo from the Eagles Super Bowl team will look to right the ship. Center Mason Cole and right guard James Daniels have been decent, although prone to giving up penalties.
The additions of Jones and Seumalo were significant, but as the Bengals saw in 2022, acquisitions are not everything; players have to work well with one another. That type of chemistry comes only from playing with one another.
While the Bengals have the best quarterback and wide receiver room in the league, their road back to division champs may not be as easy. Browns running back Chubb has been electric during his career in Cleveland, and if Watson comes back to form, they could give the Bengals a run for their money.
The Ravens brought in OBJ and Zay Flowers to give their receivers a boost, and Pittsburgh bolstered their offensive line to give Pickett more time to throw. Both of these moves could be dangerous for other teams in an already hotly contested division.
While the AFC North has been known for gritty defenses that have taken the occasional cheap shot, offensive firepower and shootouts might be what is in store for 2023 and beyond.