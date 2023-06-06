Ranking every position on the Bengals from worst to first
With the Cincinnati Bengals appearing to be one of the more complete teams in the NFL, let’s take a look at which position groups are elite, and which ones can use some work.
Here's every Bengals position ranked from worst to first.
10. Tight End
Tight end is easily the thinnest position group currently on the Bengals roster. The injury-prone Irv Smith Jr. joined the Bengals this past offseason as a free-agent pickup. He has shown flashes during his tenure with Minnesota but cannot consistently stay on the field.
Smith Jr. finds himself in company with Drew Sample and Devin Asiasi, rounding out a tight end room that could use some serious work. Cincinnati chose not to address the tight end position in the draft, believing in this trio of young players. Let’s hope that at least one of them can break out in 2023.
9. Safety
The safety group clocks in as the second-worst on the team, but they can move up significantly higher if young players step up. The Cincinnati front office chose to draft Dax Hill in 2022 as an insurance pick, assuming that Jessie Bates III would not remain with the team in 2023.
Both Bell and Bates departed in free agency, forcing the Bengals to bring in Nick Scott from the Rams in free agency and Jordan Battle in the third round of the draft. Dax Hill saw little playing time this past season, but he and Battle could be the pieces for the future in Cincinnati if they develop this season.