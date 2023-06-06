Ranking every position on the Bengals from worst to first
4. Cornerback
Like safety, this is another group of young players that have the ability to develop into something very special for years to come. 2022 second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt showed immense upside when called upon last season, as he now looks to line up opposite Chidobe Awuzie, who is a season-ending injury removed from an elite 2021 campaign that saw Awuzie as the highest-rated AFC cornerback on PFF.
The Bengals doubled down in the draft, securing DJ Turner in the second round, who already has chemistry built with former-Michigan teammate, Dax Hill. Turner looks to be the long-term replacement for Awuzie, with solid defender Mike Hilton lining up as the slot man. This position group is very good, with the potential to take another massive step in 2023.
3. Defensive End
Sam Hubbard is under contract until the 2025 season, and for good reason: he has improved every season in the orange and back. He lines up with Trey Hendrickson who was hailed as one of the riskiest free-agent signings of the 2021 season, but has since proven his doubters wrong, getting two Pro Bowl nods.
Hendrickson just has a knack for getting to the quarterback, but depth has been an issue the past two seasons. Joseph Ossai took a step up in the playoffs during his sophomore campaign, and although he did make a season-ending play against Kansas City, he has continued developing.
2023 first-rounder Myles Murphy has the ability to line up both as an edge and as well as being able to kick into the defensive tackle spot. Murphy has a high motor and is a difficult player for tackles to shed, with some mock drafts projecting him in the top ten picks.
If he is given snaps and rotated in every drive, he could be on the path to a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year award. His biggest concern is simply not seeing enough snaps since Hubbard and Hendrickson are a solid duo, but Murphy should still make his presence known when called upon.