Ranking every QB on Bengals 2023 schedule from worst to best
The Cincinnati Bengals will face 14 different teams this season. That means, at the very least, that they'll face 14 different starting quarterbacks. The teams they play multiple times might be forced to make quarterback changes due to injuries or other circumstances but if the same starters play in the second go-around, it'll be 14 different starting signal-callers on the schedule.
For these rankings, I didn't necessarily go with the favorite to win the job, but rather who I thought the Bengals might be playing against at that point in the season. Let's dive in!
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
14. Anthony Richardson
With the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Florida's Anthony Richardson. The Gators quarterback was an interesting draft prospect because his numbers really weren't that flashy in the 2022 season.
Richardson threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while rushing for 654 yards and nine scores in 12 games. He rose up the draft boards as the draft inched closer and the Colts clearly liked what they saw in him.
While Gardner Minshew was signed by the Colts in the offseason, the team has already announced that Richardson will be starting in Week 1. This is a little surprising, as it felt Minshew would be signed to start initially and then Richardson would be thrown in once he felt more confident.
There's no guarantee that Richardson is still starting in Week 14 when the Bengals and Colts play but if he's healthy and not looking awful, he should be the starter.
Anthony Richardson gets the bottom spot here because we haven't seen him play yet and don't know what he's capable of doing in the pros.