Ranking every QB on Bengals 2023 schedule from worst to best
- Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the best
- Who is the worst QB on the schedule?
- How would you rank the mid-tier QBs?
11. Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers spent their 2022 first-round pick on Kenny Pickett, keeping him in the city of Pittsburgh after he played college ball there. The Steelers had Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback for over a decade so seeing a new heir to the throne this past year was a bit strange.
Pickett looked like a rookie in 2022 but there were flashes of potential in the young signal-caller. He finished his rookie campaign with 2,404 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions while rushing for 237 yards and three extra scores on the ground through 13 games and 12 starts.
We haven't seen enough of Pickett to form a solid opinion but this feels like a good spot for him on the list. The Bengals play the Steelers in Weeks 12 and 16.
10. Deshaun Watson
This past year was Deshaun Watson's first in Cleveland. The Browns gave up a ton to land the former Texans quarterback, who was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. The first year of the Watson experiment in Cleveland didn't go well, but he was suspended for 11 games so he only ended up appearing in six games.
The Bengals start and end their regular season against Watson and the Browns.