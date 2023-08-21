Ranking every QB on Bengals 2023 schedule from worst to best
- Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the best
- Who is the worst QB on the schedule?
- How would you rank the mid-tier QBs?
7. Ryan Tannehill
it wasn't long ago when Ryan Tannehill led the Tennessee Titans to the number one seed in the AFC. It also wasn't long ago when the Cincinnati Bengals went into Nashville and stunned the top-seeded Titans to advance to the AFC Championship Game.
Tannehill wasn't sharp in that game and he's definitely nearing the end of his career, at least as a starter. Last year, Tannehill started 12 games and threw for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Tannehill is very much a game-manager type of quarterback. He's not going to make a ton of mistakes but when the game is on the line, he might not be the best option to get the job done. The Bengals and Titans square off in Week 4 so unless he's really bad in the first three games or gets hurt, Tannehill is probably who Cincy faces in this one.
6. Matthew Stafford
Bengals fans know all too well what Matthew Stafford is capable of, as they watched him lead the Los Angeles Rams to a title over their squad in Super Bowl LVI. That being said, Stafford only appeared in nine games in 2022 due to injury and when he was on the field, it was clear that something was bothering him physically.
Stafford passed for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight picks last year and then was out for the rest of the year. He looks to be on track to play for the Rams in Week 1 and considering that the Bengals play him in Week 3, if he's healthy, he'll be out there.
Will Stafford be the same Stafford we saw in Super Bowl LVI or will his injuries limit him in 2023? For now, putting him near the top of the list makes sense given what he's accomplished in the past.