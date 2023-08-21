Ranking every QB on Bengals 2023 schedule from worst to best
- Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the best
- Who is the worst QB on the schedule?
- How would you rank the mid-tier QBs?
5. Kirk Cousins
For the second time in three years, the Bengals will face the Minnesota Vikings despite them playing in different conferences. The Vikings are the Bengals' extra game in 2023 and the two will square off late in the season when Kirk Cousins and the Vikings will come to Cincinnati in Week 15.
Cousins is hard to rank because when he's good, he's really good. When Cousins is bad, however, he's awful. The time for this game hasn't been released yet and Bengals fans will likely be pushing for it to be played in primetime so that there's a better chance of Cousins not doing well.
Last season, the Vikings quarterback threw for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He has the ability to be really good but the Bengals will hope to get the bad Cousins when the two face off late in the season.
4. Trevor Lawrence
With the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson. It was a no-brainer for the Jags and while they had to sit through a rough rookie season for their quarterback, the pick appeared to pay off in year 2, as Lawrence tossed for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
The Jaguars won the division in Lawrence's second year and now that people know what they're capable of, the pressure is certainly on. The Bengals and Jags played during Lawrence's rookie year and this will be the first time they've played each other since then. It'll be a Monday night game in Jacksonville in Week 13 so there will be plenty to play for in this one.