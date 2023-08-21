Ranking every QB on Bengals 2023 schedule from worst to best
- Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the best
- Who is the worst QB on the schedule?
- How would you rank the mid-tier QBs?
3. Lamar Jackson
It was tough having to sit back and watch Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens steamroll teams in 2019. It was even more irritating when he bulldozed over the Bengals in both games that year. Since then, however, things haven't been going as well for Jackson.
In each of the last two seasons, Jackson has missed five games in the regular season and it's cost the Ravens dearly both times. In 2021, the team missed the playoffs altogether. In 2022, Jackson's absence cost them the division but they still made it into the playoffs as a Wild Card team and nearly beat the Bengals.
In 2022, Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing for 764 yards and three scores with his legs.
This year, the Bengals first meet Jackson and the Ravens in Week 2 when they head to Baltimore for an early AFC North matchup. They won't play again until Week 11 and unfortunately for the Stripes, it'll be a road game on Thursday Night Football, which is always difficult to navigate.
2. Josh Allen
The top two spots are obvious and number two goes to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Allen and the Bills started the 2022 regular season off red-hot but then started to falter once the team got more banged up and Allen had to start shouldering more of the load.
Allen still had a tremendous season, throwing for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions and rushing for 762 yards and seven scores. The Bengals blasted the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round and you'd have to think that'd be eating at Allen this offseason. The two will meet in Week 9 of the regular season on Sunday Night Football.