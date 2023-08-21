Ranking every QB on Bengals 2023 schedule from worst to best
- Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the best
- Who is the worst QB on the schedule?
- How would you rank the mid-tier QBs?
1. Patrick Mahomes
This isn't up for debate.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs might have just one win against the Cincinnati Bengals since Joe Burrow took over at quarterback but that one win was in the AFC Championship Game. From there, Mahomes put on a gutsy performance in Super Bowl LVII and helped lead the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four years.
Mahomes' 2022 stats were insane so it wasn't a surprise that he won MVP. He threw for an astounding 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions and added 358 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Once Jalen Hurts was injured in the regular season, MVP was Mahomes' to lose.
The Bengals and Chiefs won't see each other until Week 17 and it should be yet another AFC Championship preview. Hate on Mahomes all you want but there's no doubt that he's the best quarterback on the Bengals' schedule.