Ranking every relevant Bengals QB since 1990
A minimum of 5 starts is required to be eligible for the list.
The Cincinnati Bengals have had several different signal-callers since the year 1990. From huge names like Boomer Esiason and Joe Burrow to lesser-known names like Scott Mitchell and Jeff Driskel, these guys all have one thing in common: They've played quarterback for the Bengals.
For this list, I only included quarterbacks who started a minimum of five games for the Bengals during this time. This means that Donald Hollas, Erik Wilhelm, Jay Schroeder, Paul Justin, Gus Frerotte, Ryan Finley, and A.J. McCarron won't be included. Sorry, guys!
Let's get to the best Bengals quarterbacks since 1990.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
13. Akili Smith
The Bengals spent the third overall pick on Oregon's Akili Smith and would live to regret it. In four seasons with the team that drafted him, Smith only appeared in 22 games and made 17 starts. During that time, he threw for a measly 2,212 yards, five touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
Smith wasn't much better on the ground, rushing for just 371 yards and a touchdown during those four seasons. Considering the Bengals passed on Mike Ditka's trade request for the New Orleans Saints to move up and take Ricky Williams so that they could draft Smith makes this pick even worse.
Akili Smith earned his spot at the bottom of this list.