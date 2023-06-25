Ranking every relevant Bengals QB since 1990
A minimum of 5 starts is required to be eligible for the list.
12. David Klingler
With the sixth overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft, the Bengals nabbed David Klingler out of Houston. The results were not good, as Klingler appeared in just 31 games and made 24 starts over the course of four years.
Klingler threw for 3,880 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions and won just four games. He eventually lost his job to Jeff Blake and moved onto the Raiders where he served as a backup quarterback and appeared in just two games.
The Bengals spent a first-round pick on Klingler and he failed to live up to the hype so he lands in this spot on the rankings.
11. Scott Mitchell
Scott Mitchell had nine years of NFL experience before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2000. He started five games during that 2000 season where he threw for 966 yards, three touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The team did go 2-3 in his starts but he wasn't the sole reason for that.
Mitchell was on the Bengals roster in 2001 but only appeared in one game and threw just 12 passes, completing four of them. Scott Mitchell was at the end of his NFL career when he came to Cincinnati so not as much was expected of him, that's why he was ranked ahead of Smith and Klingler.