Ranking every relevant Bengals QB since 1990
A minimum of 5 starts is required to be eligible for the list.
10. Brandon Allen
The Bengals signed Brandon Allen ahead of the 2020 season and he made five of his six starts as a Bengal during that season. Joe Burrow was injured midway through the 2020 season and after Ryan Finley failed to hold onto his starting job, Allen was thrust into the lineup.
That season saw the former Arkansas quarterback throw for 925 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. The following year, Burrow played in all but one game and the game he sat out was a meaningless Week 18 game in Cleveland. Allen didn't look great in that one, throwing for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Allen was a hard one to rank but I put him here because nobody expected much of him when he was on the field.
9. Neil O'Donnell
The hated Pittsburgh Steelers spent a third-round pick on Neil O'Donnell in the 1990 NFL Draft and he spent five years there and two years with the New York Jets before joining the Bengals in 1998 on a four-year contract. Despite the four-year contract, 1998 was O'Donnell's only year in Cincinnati and he appeared in 13 games while making 11 starts.
O'Donnell threw for 2,216 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions but only won two games as Cincinnati's starting signal-caller. The Bengals finished with just three wins and let O'Donnell go after drafting good ol' Akili Smith.
O'Donnell was definitely a better quarterback than the other guys listed so far so he lands here .