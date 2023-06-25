Ranking every relevant Bengals QB since 1990
A minimum of 5 starts is required to be eligible for the list.
6. Jon Kitna
Jon Kitna was in the fifth year of his NFL career when he joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001. He had played for the Seattle Seahawks for four years and became a good story after going undrafted out of Central Washington.
Kitna won the starting QB job over Scott Mitchell and despite throwing for 22 interceptions, did okay in his role. The Bengals won six games that year. By the 2003 season, Kitna really came into his own, throwing for nearly 3,600 yards and 26 touchdowns and lowering his interceptions to 15. Kitna won the Comeback Player of the Year award after what he did in that 2003 season.
Kitna took a backseat role in 2004, as Carson Palmer was ready to take over as the starter. He finished his Bengals tenure with 10,707 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 59 interceptions in 53 games and 46 starts. This feels like a nice place for him on the list.
5. Jeff Blake
A sixth-round pick by the Jets in 1992, Jeff Blake didn't find his way to Cincinnati until the 1994 season when he appeared in 10 games and threw for 2,154 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
Blake went on to spend six years in Cincinnati and threw for 15,134 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 62 interceptions. When he joined the team, the offense looked better and Blake was fun to watch. Blake doesn't get the respect he deserves but when looking at the four quarterbacks ahead of him here, it makes sense why he's not talked about more.