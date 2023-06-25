Ranking every relevant Bengals QB since 1990
A minimum of 5 starts is required to be eligible for the list.
4. Andy Dalton
With their second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the Bengals snagged TCU's Andy Dalton. What followed was a nine-year career in Cincinnati where Dalton threw for 31,594 yards, 204 touchdowns, and 118 interceptions in 133 starts.
In Dalton's first five seasons, he led the Bengals to a playoff berth but it didn't translate to playoff wins. That's typically the biggest knock on Dalton during his Bengals tenure is that he never got the Stripes over that playoff hump.
Dalton's best season came in 2016 when he tossed for 4,206 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The Bengals weren't very good that year but it wasn't because of Dalton's efforts.
Things got off to a good start with Andy Dalton under center but once the team around him wasn't as talented, the Bengals faltered. Once the team secured the worst record in 2019, the writing was on the wall for Dalton's future in Cincinnati. He's still one of the best quarterbacks they've ever had though.