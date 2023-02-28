Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season has come to an end and with that in mind, it's the perfect time to rank all 32 starting quarterbacks from this past season.
The Cincinnati Bengals were fortunate to have Joe Burrow as their starting quarterback for every single one of their games but other teams weren't so lucky. Because I didn't want this list to expand past 32 players, I went with the quarterback that most people probably thought of when the team was mentioned.
This means that while Matthew Stafford didn't start for the Rams all season, he's the one who will be their entry. Teams like the Colts and Texans were a little harder to pick the representative but I went with the biggest name in those cases.
All right, let's get to it!
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
32. Zach Wilson
In his second season as the New York Jets' starting quarterback, Zach Wilson didn't do a good job at locking down the starting job long-term. Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and this was the year where he needed to prove himself.
In nine starts, the BYU product threw for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with 102 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown. Wilson's production was pitiful and it led to the Jets benching him and rolling with Mike White over him for the final stretch of games.
31. Matt Ryan
Man, what a difference a year makes. After the Colts traded for Matt Ryan last offseason, a lot of people had them as a dark horse Super Bowl contender. Fast forward to present day and Ryan was one of the worst signal-callers in the league.
Ryan started 12 games and threw for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 picks during his inaugural season in Indianapolis. He was benched in the first half of the season, played five more games, and then was inactive for the final three games of the season. We were all very wrong about the Colts and Matt Ryan last year. What a disaster.