Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season
6. Aaron Rodgers
Before he went on his darkness retreat, Aaron Rodgers was trying to lead the Packers to the playoffs without his favorite wide receiver. We all saw Rodgers struggle early in the season and it looked like the team would be eliminated from playoff contention but they made a run for it, only getting eliminated in the final game of the season.
After winning two straight MVPs, it's not crazy that Bengals fans expected more from Rodgers in 2022 but he didn't look the same. He threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Those 12 picks were the most that Rodgers had thrown since 2010 when he had 11 picks. Rodgers did start to show signs of his former self late in the season though and most would rather have him on their team than a lot of the other guys on this list.
5. Justin Herbert
Whether Bengals fans like it or not, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will always be linked together because they were taken in the same draft. Herbert threw for over 5,000 yards last year but this year didn't get to that mark.
Herbert had 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 picks down from 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 15 picks a season ago. The decline in interceptions was a good thing but otherwise, Herbert looked to have regressed from a season ago. He still made crazy throws and is a top young talent to watch though.
4. Jalen Hurts
Not many people would have had Jalen Hurts as a top five or even top 10 quarterback option before the 2022 season kicked off, but the former Alabama and Oklahoma starting quarterback proved to everyone that he deserves to be in the top 5.
Hurts was amazing in 2022, tossing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions while scrambling for 760 yards and another 13 touchdowns with his legs. Hurts did this damage in 15 starts and missing those two games might have ended up costing him the MVP award.