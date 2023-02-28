Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season
3. Josh Allen
Josh Allen was the favorite to win MVP entering the season and after a strong start, he didn't look like the same guy in the back half of the season. That being said, Allen still made ridiculous throws and made the Bills a scary unit even if the team was pretty banged up.
Allen threw for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions and added 762 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns to his resumé as well. Allen made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes this past season though and by season's end, not as many people were as scared of him and the Bills as they might have been earlier in the season.
2. Joe Burrow
People weren't sure if the Bengals were actually as good as they were in 2021 or if their run to the Super Bowl was a fluke. Well, Joe Burrow and the team set out to prove that they were for real and did just that with a second straight trip to the AFC title game.
Burrow threw for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 picks while rushing for 257 yards and five scores. Bengals fans might not like me putting Burrow No. 2 on this list but can you really blame me?
1. Patrick Mahomes
The only quarterback better than Burrow this past season was Patrick Mahomes, who, without Tyreek Hill, threw for a career-high 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Mahomes was unbelievable this past season, especially when you consider that he didn't have Hill to throw to anymore and the Chiefs were not as feared as they previously had been.
I'm sure people won't like me putting Mahomes in the top spot but I'm a logical person. Burrow is great but if we're ranking the best quarterbacks, Mahomes is the easy No. 1 choice. His stats prove just that.