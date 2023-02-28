Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season
30. Davis Mills
The former third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was actually one of the more impressive rookie quarterbacks in the 2021 season but he wasn't as good this past season. The Texans didn't have good talent around Davis Mills but that won't matter in the grand scheme of things.
Mills threw for 3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 15 picks in 15 starts and rushed for another 108 yards and two scores on the ground. The Texans hold the second overall pick in the draft so a rookie quarterback is in their immediate future.
29. Marcus Mariota
After serving as a backup for the Raiders the previous two seasons, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota to be their starter and help mentor rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder. Mariota started 13 games and threw for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine picks while dashing for 438 yards and four scores on the ground.
With four games remaining in the regular season, the Falcons made the switch from Mariota to Ridder and it's doubtful Mariota is ever a full-time starter again. He was the second overall pick by the Titans in 2015 but never lived up to the hype.
28. Taylor Heinicke
I couldn't keep up with the Commanders quarterback situation this past season, could you? Taylor Heinicke started nine games for Washington and threw for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing for 96 yards and another score with his legs.
Heinicke getting benched might very well have ended the Commanders' playoff hopes. He wasn't a great option by any means but he was a better option than anyone else on that roster.