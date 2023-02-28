Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season
27. Deshaun Watson
The Browns added Deshaun Watson to their arsenal in a massive trade with the Texans last offseason and gave up a king's ransom to ensure he'd be their starting quarterback. They reset the quarterback market with this deal too, guaranteeing Watson would earn $240 million over the course of his Browns career.
Watson was accused of sexually assaulting over 60 women so this move was not a popular one amongst the league. He was only suspended for 11 games and finished the season with 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions while running for 176 yards and a score in his six starts.
26. Russell Wilson
The Broncos have seemingly been "a quarterback away" ever since Peyton Manning rode off into the retirement sunset. They added Russell Wilson in the offseason in a huge trade with the Seahawks and... well... it was a disaster.
"Danger Russ" managed to throw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 picks in his first year as a Broncos. The team was so bad that in a Christmas Day blowout to the beat-up Rams, Patrick from SpongeBob dunked on Wilson and he was the butt of the jokes throughout the season. His head coach was fired not even after one full season.
25. Sam Darnold
The Panthers were another team that had a revolving door at quarterback but Sam Darnold is who I went with here. He started six games, threw for 1,143 yards, seven touchdowns, and three picks.
Carolina wasn't good but they were at their best when Darnold was taking the snaps. They narrowly lost the NFC South despite only winning a handful of games and now might be in a position to draft Darnold's replacement.