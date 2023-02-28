Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season
24. Mac Jones
Former first-round pick Mac Jones started 14 games for the Patriots with mixed reviews. The Alabama product tossed for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions and rushed for 102 yards and another score.
After having Tom Brady as your quarterback for over two decades, Jones is a massive step down and it wouldn't be surprising if he's not the long-term option for the Patriots.
23. Matthew Stafford
The Rams had a messy quarterback situation this season after Matthew Stafford went down but even when Stafford was the starter, he wasn't very good. In nine starts, Stafford threw for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
The Rams went on to have the worst Super Bowl hangover in franchise history. Injuries played a factor in that as well but Stafford's poor performance and then injury really hurt their chances of contending in 2022.
22. Kenny Pickett
The only team to draft a quarterback in the first round last year was the Steelers, who selected Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh. He went on to appear in 13 games and threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine picks while dashing for 237 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Pickett wasn't awesome by any stretch of the imagination but the potential was certainly there. We'll have more of an outlook on the Pitt product after the 2023 season.