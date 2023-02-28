Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season
21. Andy Dalton
Old friend alert! Andy Dalton signed with another NFC team last offseason and once again, the Bengals were scheduled to play his team. The Bengals and Saints met up in Week 6 and Cincinnati prevailed.
Dalton took over for an injured Jameis Winston in Week 4 and the Saints never made the switch back even after Winston was healthy again. Dalton threw for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions and the Saints narrowly missed out on winning the dumpster fire division that is the NFC South.
20. Ryan Tannehill
In his fourth season with the Titans, Ryan Tannehill did all he could but he didn't have a good roster around him. He threw for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six picks with 98 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in 12 starts.
When Tannehill did miss time, the Titans looked even worse. He gets a bad rap but he's had success in Nashville, leading the Titans to the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 season and earning the No. 1 seed in the 2021 season. He was fine this year but the lack of talent shone through.
19. Brock Purdy
Just as we all anticipated, Mr. Irrelevant of last season's draft ended up being one of the biggest names of the 2022 season. Brock Purdy was never supposed to be a name we heard of in 2022 but he made the most out of a bad situation in San Francisco.
Purdy threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four picks in nine games. The 49ers were the best possible offense for him to be thrown into because they're a run-heavy team but even when he was tasked with throwing the ball, the guy was clutch. Had he not gotten injured in the NFC title game, the Niners had a fighting chance to win the Super Bowl.