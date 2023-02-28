Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season
18. Justin Fields
One of the most fun quarterbacks to watch in 2022 was Justin Fields, who was definitely more of a runner than a thrower in his 15 starts. The Ohio State product tossed for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while dazzling on the ground with 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 but it's no guarantee that they use it on a quarterback. They might trade it away or take a different position if they stay put.
17. Kyler Murray
In the first season after being extended, Kyler Murray wasn't as impressive as he had been in the past. The former No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma started 11 games and threw for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven picks while rushing for 418 yards and three scores.
Murray was injured near the end of the season and while he's not going anywhere thanks to that hefty contract extension, will he be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2023 regular season?
16. Daniel Jones
After not picking up his fifth-year option the previous spring, Daniel Jones made the Giants wish that they had with his performance in 2022 under new head coach Brian Daboll. The former first-round pick out of Duke started all but one regular-season game and threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only five picks. The turnovers had plagued Jones throughout his career but he proved he could take care of the football.
Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns in the Giants' run-heavy offense. It'll be interesting to see what the Giants do at the quarterback position this offseason. Will they extend Jones, franchise tag him, or go in another direction?