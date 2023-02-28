Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season
15. Derek Carr
In what ended up being his final year as the Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr was benched for the final two games. During his 15 starts, Carr threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 picks. He was one of the few bright spots on a bad Raiders team but even adding his old college teammate Davante Adams didn't help the black and silver get to the playoffs.
Carr will be with a new team in 2023 and the Raiders will have a new starting quarterback for the first time in nearly a decade. What route will they go in?
14. Kirk Cousins
The Vikings were one of the best teams in the NFC and Kirk Cousins had a season for the ages. The former Michigan State product tossed for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 picks during his fifth year as Minnesota's starting signal-caller.
Cousins is always a hard quarterback to rank because his numbers look good but do you trust the guy to will your team to victory in the final seconds? Exactly.
13. Tom Brady
The Buccaneers were bad in 2022 but it wasn't because of Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion threw for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in what ended up being the final season of his prolific career.
Brady's touchdown total from a season ago was nearly cut in half and while his team was beat up, you could certainly see the rust starting to set in. The Bucs weren't a good team but imagine how much worse they'd have been without Brady as the signal-caller.