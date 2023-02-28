Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season
12. Geno Smith
One of the most fun stories this past season was what Geno Smith was able to accomplish as the Seahawks starting quarterback. Smith had mostly been relegated to backup duties throughout his nearly decade-long career but the Seahawks gave him a shot to prove what he could do as a starter this past season.
Smith threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions and ran for 366 yards and a touchdown. He got the Seahawks to the playoffs when many people thought this would be one of the worst teams in the league ahead of 2022.
11. Tua Tagovailoa
The Dolphins went all-in trying to build around Tua Tagovailoa and for the most part, it worked. He started 13 games for the 'Fins and threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Adding Tyreek Hill to the mix gave Tagovailoa plenty of weapons to throw to and it helped get the team to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
Tagovailoa might earn an extension this offseason or perhaps the Dolphins want to see if he can put together a healthy campaign in 2023 before they back up the Brinks truck for him.
10. Jared Goff
Aside from their own team, most people were majorly pulling for the Lions each week. Jared Goff, in his second season as the starting quarterback for the Lions, had a campaign for the ages with 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
The Lions were so close to making the playoffs and Goff was a big reason why. Prior to his fiery 2022 season, Goff was fighting for his starting job in Detroit but there's no question that he'll be their quarterback in 2023 after what he did this past year.