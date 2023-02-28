Ranking Joe Burrow and all 32 quarterbacks from 2022 season
9. Dak Prescott
The Cowboys had a solid year in 2022 and honestly, Dak Prescott wasn't the highlight of the team. He was still decent and was awesome in their playoff win over the Buccaneers but it didn't feel like a typical Prescott type of season.
In 12 starts, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, and a career-high 15 interceptions. Prescott also ran for 182 yards and a touchdown. The numbers were okay, especially for someone who missed five starts, but after he threw for over 4,400 yards last year, people expected more from him. He was Nickelodeon's Valuable Player in 2021 after all...
8. Lamar Jackson
When Lamar Jackson is on the field, the Ravens are a completely different team and that's now been proven in back-to-back seasons. Jackson started 12 games and amassed 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven picks through the air and 764 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns.
Jackson missed five regular season games and the Ravens still managed to make the playoffs but it wasn't easy. They might not end up re-signing Jackson this offseason and if they don't, Baltimore probably won't be very competitive in 2023.
7. Trevor Lawrence
After a lackluster rookie campaign that saw him throw for 17 interceptions, Trevor Lawrence had to prove that he was worthy of taking No. 1 overall in 2021. He did just that, compiling 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions.
The Jaguars won the AFC South and despite falling behind to the Chargers big early in the Wild Card game, came back and won it. They fell to the Chiefs in the divisional round but Jaguar fans have to be feeling great about the future because of Lawrence.