Ranking the 4 most important games of the Bengals 2024 schedule
2. Week 5 vs. Baltimore Ravens
Like with the game against the Chiefs, pulling out a win over the rival Ravens early in the season could provide some increased confidence for the Bengals to carry throughout the rest of the campaign, and it would also help them in the division standings. If they're able to stack some divisional wins early on, it could potentially help to relieve a little bit of pressure later on in the season.
The Week 5 game against the Ravens will take place in Cincinnati, so it's one that the Bengals really need to pull out, as they'll also have to travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in November.
1. Week 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers
Last year, the standings in the AFC North -- and Cincinnati's playoff chances -- came down to the last week of the season, and it could be the exact same story in 2024. The Bengals will end the season with a game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, and the game will likely involve major playoff implications. Also hopefully quarterback Joe Burrow will still be healthy at that point in the season.
There's a chance that this game could be meaningless at this late point in the season, but there's also a very real possibility that the outcome could help deteremine which teams qualify for postseason play.