Ranking the 4 WR groups in the AFC North from worst to best
The AFC North is arguably the best division in the NFL. Twice since the decade began, three teams from the division ended up in the playoffs (2020-21, 2023-24), and every year since 2020 at least two teams have clinched a spot in the postseason. Three different teams have won the division in the last four years and almost every year the race for the AFC North crown has been competitive even up until the final weeks of the season. Not many other divisions can say the same.
Even this past year, with two teams losing their starting quarterbacks midway through the season, every team finished over .500, and against teams outside of the division the AFC North combined for a record of 31-13, establishing their dominance as a unit.
While defense tends to be what most think about when it comes to the AFC North, the division is also a hotbed for wide receiver production and development. From an elite number one option, to supporting casts, and even a few rookies with high potential sprinkled in, the AFC North has a good group of receivers between its four teams. Let's see how they stack up against each other.
4. Baltimore Ravens : Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor
The Ravens have an okay group between their three starters, but it really doesn't compare to the other wide receiver rooms in the AFC North. Zay Flowers is young and blossoming, and he could prove to be a real problem down the line, but as of right now, he is a clear step behind the other number one options in the division.
Rashod Bateman, for his first-round pedigree, has been rather underwhelming and far from the difference-maker the Ravens probably anticipated him being when they selected him 27th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Granted, he has had some injury issues. However, he is coming off a season where he played 16 games yet only finished with 32 receptions for 367 yards and a single touchdown. Of course, there's always a chance he'll develop into something more and take that next step as he is only 24 years old, but for now he is seen as an underwhelming second option.
To round out the starters, you have veteran Nelson Agholor, who has become somewhat of a journeyman in these late stages of his career, playing on three teams since 2020. Agholor is going into his second year in Baltimore after having an okay, yet overall unremarkable season there in 2023, catching the pigskin 35 times for 381 yards and four touchdowns. He's a solid option at WR3, but there are certainly better out there.
Their depth isn't much to speak of either, outside of 4th-round pick Devontez Walker out of UNC, who could end up being a huge steal for Baltimore and make a dangerous pairing alongside Zay Flowers. That's, of course, if he can take his game to the next level and develop into a starting-caliber receiver, which is always a major if when you're talking about rookies.