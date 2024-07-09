Ranking the 4 WR groups in the AFC North from worst to best
3. Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson
George Pickens took a huge leap from his rookie season to his sophomore, and even led the league in yards per reception last year. That being said, consistency was a bit of an issue. After starting 2023 off hot with three 100-plus yard games, he saw middling production from Weeks 7-14 and only went over 50 yards twice in that span.
Overall, though, Pickens should be a great receiver for Pittsburgh for years to come. Unless he runs himself out of town like good Steelers receivers have made a habit of doing in the last couple of years.
Moving on to Van Jefferson, he had an underrated role on the Los Angeles Rams Lombardi squad, starting every single game that season and having a total of 59 receptions for 904 yards and six touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs. Unfortunately, Jefferson hasn't been nearly as productive in the years following and was traded in 2023 to be a part of an Atlanta offense that had trouble doing what offenses are expected to do and didn't do much himself to help mend that. Could he see a sort of career resurgence in Pittsburgh? Perhaps, though don't hold your breath.
Then there's Roman Wilson, a rookie who has a lot of Steelers fans hyped-- and for good reason. Wilson played a huge role for Michigan as they earned their first championship in football since the turn of the millennium, putting together 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's a promising young piece for Pittsburgh and, like Walker for the Ravens, could be a huge steal for the Steelers.
They also have solid depth, including veterans Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins, as well as another young player who could become more for them in Calvin Austin III.