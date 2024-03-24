Ranking the starting quarterbacks in the AFC North
This might be the deepest division in the NFL when it comes to QB play.
Out of all of the divisions in the NFL, the AFC North has arguably the best group of starting quarterbacks. All four starting quarterbacks in the division have been named to the Pro Bowl, and all but one have made multiple appearances.
One of the QBs in the division is a two-time NFL MVP. Another is a Super Bowl champion. Their collective list of accolades is a mile long, and their mere presence on their respective rosters makes their teams feel like they have a legitimate chance to contend.
Considering all of the success that these signal-callers have had, ranking them isn't the easiest exercise, but that won't stop us. So, here's a look at how the four quarterbacks in the AFC North stack up against each other heading into a new season.
4. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson is the most accomplished quarterback of the bunch. He's a nine-time Pro Bowler, and he's the only one who has already led a team to a victory in the Super Bowl. However, he's also 35 years old and coming off a down season with the Denver Broncos.
it makes sense why the Steelers wanted to bring him in, as they've dealt with inconsistent and often underwhelming quarterback play since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2021. Despite this, they still made the playoffs last season, so it's logical to think that they could be a true contender with a competent quarterback.
However, Wilson's best football might be behind him. The Steelers are hoping that isn't the case, but it will be interesting to see just how much gas he has left in the tank moving forward.