Ranking the starting quarterbacks in the AFC North
This might be the deepest division in the NFL when it comes to QB play.
3. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson has been limited to 12 total games during his first two seasons in Cleveland as a result of suspension and injury, so he hasn't been able to establish too much of a rhythm. However, he was very good during his first four seasons as a member of the Houston Texans.
During his time with the Texans, Watson was named to three Pro Bowls (2018-2020) and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020. He possess a very strong arm, and he's also pretty mobile, as he has accumulated 1,994 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns to this point in his career.
The Browns have built a potent offense around Watson that includes running back Nick Chubb and wide receivers Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy. Now, Cleveland just needs Watson to be available and play like he did during his days in Texas. If he can do that, the Browns could have a chance to make some real noise in 2024.
2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow has completely turned the Bengals around since the team drafted him in 2020. They went 2-14 the year before they drafted him, and two years later they were in the Super Bowl. They also made it back to the AFC Championship the following season.
Burrow's combination of size, arm strength, accuracy and mobility makes him one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. He's made just one Pro Bowl appearance in his career so far, but it's likely that there will be several more ahead of him.
An injury limited Burrow to just 10 games last season, but he should be poised for a bounce back season in 2024. Assuming he returns to full form, there's a great chance that he'll be at the top of this list next year.