Ranking the starting quarterbacks in the AFC North
This might be the deepest division in the NFL when it comes to QB play.
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
It's tough not to put the reigning NFL MVP (his second time winning the award) at the top of this list. Lamar Jackson has clearly established himself as one of the league's elite when it comes to the quarterback position, and he's still just 27 years old.
In addition to his two MVP Awards, Jackson is also a two-time First Team All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowler, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2019. He's also one of the most dynamic runners for the QB spot that the league has ever seen.
In six seasons, Jackson has compiled 5,258 rushing yards (a total that includes two separate 1,000-plus yard seasons) and 29 rushing touchdowns. Those are running back numbers.
Jackson's ability to both run and throw at an elite level make him a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to prepare for, and a big part of the reason why the Ravens have made the playoffs in five of his seasons under center. Granted, he has a playoff record of 2-4, but he's had the Ravens in the contention conversation virtually every year, and that isn't likely to change soon.