Ranking the starting quarterbacks in the AFC North before the 2024 NFL season
The AFC North is pretty stacked when it comes to starting quarterbacks. All four starters in the division have previously been named to the Pro Bowl, and all but one have made multiple appearances.
One of the quarterbacks in the division is a two-time NFL MVP. Another is a Super Bowl champion. The group's collective list of accolades is extremely long, which makes ranking them difficult, but that won't stop us. Here's how we would rank the four starting quarterbacks in the division heading into the 2024 season.
4. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson might be the most accomplished quarterback of the group, at least in terms of Super Bowl success, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's the best QB at this point in time. In fact, the opposite could be true.
Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler, and he's the only QB in the division who has already led a team to a Super Bowl victory. But, he's also 35 years old and coming off an extremely forgettable season with the Denver Broncos in which he was basically benched at the end.
He might represent an upgrade at the position for the Steelers given the inconsistent play they've dealt with over the past few years, but Wilson's best ball in likely behind him. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising if he lost the starting spot to Justin Fields at some point during the 2024 season.
3. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson is a bit difficult to judge at this point in his career. He was a dynamo as a member of the Houston Texans as he made the Pro Bowl three times with the team, and he led the league in passing yards in 2020. As a quarterback, Watson possess a very strong arm. He's also pretty mobile, as evidenced by the 1,994 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns he has accumulated to this point in his career.
But since joining the Cleveland Browns, Watson has been limited to just 12 total games over his first two seasons as a result of suspension and injury. As a result he hasn't been able to establish too much of a rhythm in a Browns jersey. The question moving forward is which Watson are the Browns going to get? If he can play as well as he did during his time with the Texans he'll quickly re-enter the top quarterback conversations.