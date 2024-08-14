Ranking the starting quarterbacks in the AFC North before the 2024 NFL season
2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Talent-wise, Joe Burrow might be the best quarterback in the entire division. Unfortunately, he's been limited to just two full seasons so far due to injury issues, and he's coming off of a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery. The 2024 season will be an excellent opportunity for Burrow to remind everyone just how good of a quarterback he is, because when he's on the field there are few who are better.
Burrow's combination of size, arm strength, accuracy and mobility makes him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league, and while he's made just one Pro Bowl appearance in his career so far, there are likely several more in his future. If he can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for both Burrow and the Bengals.
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Don't start throwing things at the screen, Bengals fans, but it's difficult not to put the reigning NFL MVP at the top of this list, especially since Lamar Jackson's has won the league's most prestegious individual award twice now.
In addition to those two MVP trophies, Jackson is also a two-time First Team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler. He led the league in passing touchdowns in 2019, and he happens to be one of the most dynamic runners from the quarterback position that the league has seen. In six seasons, Jackson has compiled 5,258 rushing yards (a total that includes two separate 1,000-plus yard seasons) and 29 rushing touchdowns. Those are basically running back numbers.
Burrow has led the Bengals to the Super Bowl before -- something Jackson has yet to do with the Ravens. But, it was Jackson who had Baltimore playing in the AFC championship last season while Burrow and the Bengals were home, having failed to qualify for postseason play. In 2024, those two stars will duke it out for the title of best quarterback in the AFC North.