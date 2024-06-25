Ranking the tight end units in the AFC North ahead of 2024 NFL season
3. Cincinnati Bengals - Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson, Drew Sample
The Bengals addressed the position better than they did last year with the addition of former Dolphin and Patriot, Mike Gesicki, who could prove to be the best tight end Burrow has played with. While that is certainly arguable, Gesicki objectively has the best resume, with 3 seasons topping 500 receiving yards, something that previous Bengals tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Hayden Hurst have yet to accomplish in their careers.
That being said, Gesicki's best years may be behind him. After having three straight season of 500+ receiving yards (and two straight of 700+ receiving yards), the former Nittany Lion's production has seen a drastic drop over the last two years. He even had his the worst year since his rookie season last year with New England, as he only mustered 29 receptions for 244 yards and two scores.
If Gesicki struggles, it's nice to have a guy like Tanner Hudson on the depth chart behind him. After spending the first few years of his career as a special teams player seeing few opportunities on offense, Hudson took over for a struggling Irv Smith about midway through last season and did pretty well.
Although more renowned for his blocking abilities, Drew Sample isn't a terrible option at TE3 and is a reliable pass catcher (77.7 catch% for career). Don't forget about rookie Erick All out of Iowa either.