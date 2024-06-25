Ranking the tight end units in the AFC North ahead of 2024 NFL season
1. Baltimore Ravens - Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar
To the shock and surprise of no one, the Ravens have the best tight end room in the AFC North, just like they did last year. And you can't talk about tight ends around the league without at least mentioning six-year veteran and Ravens starter Mark Andrews, who has been a consensus top-five (and arguably top-three) TE in the league for the past few years.
With Baltimore usually having subpar wide receiving groups, Mark Andrews played and will likely continue to play a major role in the Ravens' passing attack.
That being said, there is a chance he may slow down a bit after suffering a serious leg injury against the Bengals last season. But, even with that possibility, Ravens' fans won't be completely out of luck with Coastal Carolina alum Isaiah Likely behind him. After a promising rookie year, Likely produced even more with an expanded role in 2023 following Andrews' injury, compiling 30 receptions for 411 yards and 5 touchdowns.
If Likely continues to improve-- which he most likely will-- he stands to be a great replacement for Andrews and, until then, one of the better depth pieces in the league. Beyond Likely they have Charlie Kolar, who they ideally won't have to call on too much. Heading into his third year, Kolar has caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a single touchdown, and the outlook this year is the same as its been so far in his career: a guy deep down on the depth chart whose snaps are most likely going to be very limited.