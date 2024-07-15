Ranking the top statement games on Bengals 2024 schedule
Every game on the NFL schedule is important, as the outcome of a single contest could ultimately mean the difference between making the playoffs or not. But, some games provide a more optimized opportunity to make a statement than others. With that said, ere's a look at the three biggest statement games on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 schedule.
3. Week 5 vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North in 2023, so a victory over them early in the season would certainly send a message, especially to the rest of the division. Plus, a home win over the rival Ravens could provide some increased confidence for the Bengals to carry throughout the rest of the campaign, and it would also help them in the division standings. If they're able to stack some divisional wins early on, it could potentially help to relieve a little bit of pressure later on in the season.